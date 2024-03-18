Wild Africa Fund Premieres Dr Mark’s Animal Show on Showmax

Conservation organisation, Wild Africa Fund, has announced that its original television series, ‘Dr. Mark’s Animal Show’, is now streaming on Showmax. The Fund in a statement said that the unique, 11-part series showcases African wildlife like never before.

It stated that each episode takes a deep dive into a different animal species, from turtles to pangolins, unpacking their remarkable features, the roles they play in ecosystems, and the challenges they face in the wild.

It said: “The show’s arrival on Showmax could not be more timely. 66% of Africa’s wildlife has disappeared in the last 50 years, highlighting the need to educate our children on the reality of African wildlife and the urgent system changes required all in a way that engages and inspires hope for a different and better – future.

“Dr Mark introduces his audience to some of the animals he has rescued from the illegal bushmeat trade for eventual reintroduction to the wild. “The show also features exclusive short messages from pop culture legends, such as Davido, Laycon, Focalistic, Nviiri The Storyteller, and Shekhinah. Coupled with the interactive quizzes embedded in each episode and the real-time questions from the live audience, this new show is sure to spark the minds of little ones across the continent and engage them with the realities of the world and wildlife around them.”