Wild Africa Calls For Greater Support For Wildlife Defenders

Wildlife conservation NGO, Wild Africa, has honoured the extraordinary commitment of nearly 60,000 African rangers who risk their lives daily to protect the continent’s wildlife and ecosystems.

Marking 2025 World Ranger Day with the theme “Rangers, Powering Transformative Conservation,” the organisation underscored the critical role rangers play in safeguarding biodiversity and commemorated those who have died in the line of duty.

In a statement, Linus Unah, West Africa Director for Wild Africa, described rangers as nature’s “first line of defence,” warning that without their sacrifices, iconic species such as lions, elephants, gorillas, and leopards could vanish forever.

“Their courage, sacrifice, and relentless dedication keep our national parks and communities safe, protect our wildlife, and preserve our natural heritage for generations to come,” Unah said.

Africa continues to face a deepening conservation crisis, driven by rapid population growth, urban expansion, poaching, climate change, and deforestation. These pressures are accelerating habitat loss and threatening countless species. Rangers are on the front lines of this battle, securing protected areas and ensuring ecosystem functionality for the benefit of both wildlife and local communities.

Globally, there are an estimated 280,000 rangers, a far cry from the 1.5 million needed to protect 30% of the planet by 2030. Yet, the profession is shrinking, and remains perilous. Between 2006 and 2021, 2,351 rangers lost their lives on duty, with over 42% of deaths linked to wildlife crime and poaching-related incidents.

Beyond life-threatening encounters, rangers also contend with long periods away from their families, isolation, community ostracism, and post-traumatic stress.

Wild Africa has engaged with rangers across the continent to share personal stories that highlight the passion and danger behind the badge.

At Omo Forest Reserve in Ogun State, ranger Odamo Yemi said:

“World Ranger Day is a day to recognise and appreciate rangers. I love to protect nature, and I love to watch animal behaviour.”

Another ranger at the reserve, Gbenga Ogunwole, a former hunter, shared:

“World Ranger Day is meaningful because people will recognise us and appreciate our work. I love seeing animals in their natural home. Protecting nature is not just for rangers—it is for all of us.”

Wild Africa reiterated that the role of a ranger goes far beyond wildlife protection. Rangers also provide environmental education, enforce laws, respond to emergencies, manage wildfires, and conduct community outreach.

“On World Ranger Day and every day we pay tribute to the bravery, resilience, and dedication of rangers who protect endangered species and fragile ecosystems,” Wild Africa said. “Let’s stand with them, providing the recognition, support, and resources they need to continue this vital work for future generations.”