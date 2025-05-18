…As Zamfara United face relegation
Wikki Tourists of Bauchi and Barau FC of Kano State have booked their spots in the highly anticipated NNL Super 8 playoffs following the conclusion of action in Conference C of the 2024/25 Nigeria National League (NNL) on Sunday.
Wikki Tourists sealed their qualification in emphatic fashion with a 4-1 victory against Zamfara United, securing top spot in the group with 23 points.
The victory also ensured Wikki finished the group stage unbeaten, sending a strong statement ahead of the Super 8.
Newcomers Barau FC continued their impressive debut season by securing the second Super 8 ticket from Conference C.
The Kano-based side played out a goalless draw away to Mighty Jets, which was enough to see them through with 19 points, just behind Wikki.
It was a disappointing end for Zamfara United, whose 4-1 loss to Wikki confirmed their relegation.
Though they finished level on points with Jigawa Golden Stars, a superior goal difference saw Jigawa survive while Zamfara dropped to the lower division.
With Conference C now concluded, attention turns to Conferences A and B, where four rounds of matches remain before the NNL Super 8, which will determine the teams promoted to the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL).