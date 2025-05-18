New Telegraph

May 19, 2025
Wikki Tourists, Barau FC Qualify For NNL Super 8

…As Zamfara United face relegation 

Wikki Tourists of Bauchi and Barau FC of Kano State have booked their spots in the highly anticipated NNL Super 8 playoffs following the conclusion of action in Conference C of the 2024/25 Nigeria National League (NNL) on Sunday.

Wikki Tourists sealed their qualification in emphatic fashion with a 4-1 victory against Zamfara United, securing top spot in the group with 23 points.

The victory also ensured Wikki finished the group stage unbeaten, sending a strong statement ahead of the Super 8.

Newcomers Barau FC continued their impressive debut season by securing the second Super 8 ticket from Conference C.

The Kano-based side played out a goalless draw away to Mighty Jets, which was enough to see them through with 19 points, just behind Wikki.

It was a disappointing end for Zamfara United, whose 4-1 loss to Wikki confirmed their relegation.

Though they finished level on points with Jigawa Golden Stars, a superior goal difference saw Jigawa survive while Zamfara dropped to the lower division.

With Conference C now concluded, attention turns to Conferences A and B, where four rounds of matches remain before the NNL Super 8, which will determine the teams promoted to the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL).

×