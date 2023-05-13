Wikki Battle For Survival With Rangers Walking Tightrope

In the area of relegation, it is already settled as two teams, Nasarawa United and El-Kanemi Warriors, would be playing in the Nigeria National League from next season, same as Dakkada FC in Group B, however, one of Rangers, Bayelsa Utd and Wikki Tourists will be relegated.

Wikki currently occupying the last relegation position, will be fighting for survival especially after seeing their three points and three goals initially deducted by the IMC returned recently. Apart from their outstanding game against Rivers United, they must face the table leader, Lobi Stars, in a tough game on the final day of the campaign.

For Bayelsa United, the club might escape going down to the NNL after just one season if they can win their appeal against IMC after three goals and three points were deducted from their accrued points. Rangers also must beat Rivers United in their last game to escape relegation, a result that will also have a big say on the teams finishing in the top three.