Wiki For Human Rights Campaign Launched Across Seven States

Wikipedia for human rights campaign recently launched its second health and sustainability campaign tagged, “Our Right, Our Future, Right Now”, in Nigeria. The event had over sixty participants who were part of the launch.

This initiative will run from October 3rd till December 13 2025 is aimed at increasing awareness, telling stories that is centered around the environment like climate change, degradation of the environment and health impacts on communities.

Kemi Makinde who is the National Coordinator for WFHR, in her address, said: “This year for the second year running, seven vibrant communities are coming together to launch the Wikipedia For Human Rights Campaign with one focus- the right to a healthy environment and sustainability.

“Our goal is to use free knowledge to protect the environment, document stories that matter and empower people to understand their rights while shaping conversations that affect our collective future.”