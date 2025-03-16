Wike’s Utterances, Actions Having Damaging Effect On PDP – CP-PDP

Share

The Conference of Professionals in the People’s Democratic Party (CP-PDP) has said the attack on the National Working Committee (NWC) by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike is unbecoming of a high-ranking party member.

Protem National Coordinator Obinna Nwachukwu, in a statement on Sunday, said Wike’s utterances and actions are having a damaging effect on the party.

The conference accused Wike of anti-party activities, stating that while he is disparaging the PDP leadership, he is “declaring loyalty to the All Progressives Congress (APC) government and openly endorsing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for re-election in 2027.”

It called on the NWC to sanction the party and expel the FCT minister from the PDP.

“Chief Wike has pitched tents with the APC government; he has not been demonstrating the desired loyalty, allegiance and respect expected of a member to the PDP and its organs

“His utterances and actions as a member of the PDP are destroying our party and there is a limit to which such should be allowed if the PDP must survive,” the CP-PDP said.

It called on the NWC and other organs of the party to immediately take disciplinary action against the FCT minister and threatened to declare Wike a persona non grata to PDP offices, meetings and functions across the country.

“He should leave the PDP alone and declare for the APC where he is already a government official.

“Moreover, our body of lawyers, as members of the PDP, are already compiling materials to approach a court for redress against the Minister for defaming our party.

“He should desist from further attacks on our party as the Conference will not hesitate to take on him head-to-head in the defense of our party and nation’s democracy,” CP-PDP warned.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

