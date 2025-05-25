Wike’s Threat To Seal PDP Secretariat Puts NEC Meeting In Danger

Share

The May 27 National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is shaky following the threat of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, to seal the party’s national secretariat.

PDP had scheduled to hold its NEC meeting on Tuesday after several postponements.

A notice for the meeting signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, reminded PDP members that at “the 600th meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC) meeting held on Tuesday, 29th April, 2025, wherein the NWC resolved to hold the 99th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on Tuesday, 27th May, 2025, and the Acting National Chairman, H.E. Amb. Iliya Damagum’s media address on the same Tuesday, 29th April, 2025 on the summoning of NEC.

“Distinguished members of NEC are hereby reminded of the scheduled 99th NEC meeting as earlier summoned.”

The meeting will among other things adopt the recommendation of the PDP South East stakeholders of Sunday Ude-Okoye as the party’s National Secretary.

Ude-Okoye will replace Senator Samuel Anyanwu, Wike’s ally, who was PDP National Secretary.

The FCT Minister had threatened to sue PDP if Anyanwu was not part of the NEC meeting.

Anyanwu, in a statement by his spokesperson, Daboikiabo Z Warmate, said the notice of the meeting signed by the acting National Secretary, Sotonji Koshoedo, should be disregarded.

“PDP has substantive national secretary and as such, it is in the figment of the imagination of the person parading himself and those thinking PDP has an acting national secretary.

“And it is expedient to emphasise that, following section 36 (1)b, of the PDP constitution as amended in 2017, it is one of the core responsibilities/functions of the national secretary and not the deputy national secretary to issue notice of NWC, NEC, caucus and convention.

“And all extant and relevant laws in the PDP constitution as amended in 2017, and the Supreme Court judgement, points to the fact that, Most Distinguish Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu as always, remains the national secretary of PDP and in due time will issue the notice.

“Please be properly guided and accept the assurances of the national secretary’s highest regards.”

Not satisfied with the statement, Wike said he will take over 4,794 properties in Abuja over unpaid ground rent, starting Monday, May 26.

Among the properties listed is the PDP National Secretariat.

The minister had in March, revoked these properties, including PDP national secretariat at the Central Area under construction.

Wike, through the Director, Land Administration, Chjioke Nwankwoeze, said: “Ownership of the revoked 4,794 properties in the Central Area, Garki I and II, Wuse I and II, Asokoro, Maitama, and Guzape districts had already reverted to the FCTA.

“And as from Monday, next week, the government will begin to exercise its rights of ownership on the affected landed properties.”

“As usual, this will be done without consideration as to ownership of the affected landed properties. It will be purely in line with extant laws and regulations guiding the process.”

PDP had said the case was in court, but Nwankwoeze said: “There was no court decision on the revocation, and as such, the FCTA is not restricted in the discharge of its lawful functions on the affected properties.”

He explained that the revocations were carried out under Section 28(5)(a)(b) of the Land Use Act, which empowers the government to reclaim land when the terms of occupancy are violated, the statement said.

The FCTA said the affected owners had defaulted on over N6.96 billion in ground rent, and recalled that the administration had given a 21-day grace period for owners with debts under 10 years, which has now expired.

Meanwhile, the acting National Chairman Ambassador Umar Damagum, who has been accused of working with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to undermine his party has denied the allegation.

Damagum also defended his relationship with former Rivers State Governor and Wike, following criticism by some party members that he was working with Wike to destroy the PDP.

He told BC Hausa: “May God judge us, if I am working for the APC.

“I have a history. Since I joined the PDP in 1999, I have never defected. Those who dislike me will have to find ways to either praise or criticise me to get what they want.

