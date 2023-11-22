Wike’s Stranglehold On Rivers Selfish, Says Amaechi’s Ally

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze has claimed that the current political crisis rocking Rivers State is motivated by the alleged selfishness of Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory, and not in the interest of Rivers people.

Eze, an ally of former transportation minister, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, who spoke in a statement, added that Rivers Elders, whose position has sided with Wike since he fell out with Governor Siminalayi Fubara, are not in a position to speak on behalf of Rivers people.

He faulted the Rivers Elders for saying that since Wike became FCT minister, he “has since facilitated the appointments of more Ijaw sons as members of Federal Civil Service Commission.

Eze counselled the elders not to misrepresent facts, but to ponder on the lopsidedness in federal appointments in the state influenced by Wike, where virtually all beneficiaries are from Obio/Akpor Local Government Area where Wike hails from.

He urged them to channel their energies towards addressing Wike’s nepotistic tendencies before talking down on Sim Fubara who is determined to liberate the state from the shackles of evil strangulation.

The APC chieftain called on Rivers people to shelf ethnicity, unite, rally around the Governor and project a common front in the crisis confronting the state.

He noted that by supporting Fubara, Rivers people would “fully recover the state for the common people to whom power belongs and who truly own the state.”

Eze also knocked Wike for his alleged lopsided appointments as governor, noting that out of the many tribes in the state, Wike found mostly people from Ikwerre worthy of appointment, noting that “Wike’s customary nepotism is on record as the highest in the country.”