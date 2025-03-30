Wike’s Progressive Ideas Transforming FCT – Tinubu

Share

President Bola Tinubu has asserted that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has introduced progressive ideas that have brought transformative development to the city.

The President gave the commendation on Sunday when he hosted the Minister and some Abuja indigenes who paid him a Sallah homage at the Presidential Villa.

Tinubu, who praised Wike for effectively managing the diversity in the city, said:

“When we started, he came up with a lot of good ideas to liberate the bureaucracy, bring forward-thinking, progressive governance to the administration, and provide opportunities to many who would have otherwise been hindered by property rights.

“The independent civil service commission solution and other policies we discussed have created opportunities for upward mobility and promotions in line with the civil service structure, the Area Council structure, and the indiscriminate development in the face of dwindling resources.”

He recalled Wike’s request to exempt the FCT from the Treasury Single Account (TSA) to accelerate development.

“I remember the day Nyesom Wike came to me and said, ‘Please, take us out of this problem of TSA so that I can do more work and achieve more.’ I asked him to explain his plan, and he presented it. I then added my own political perspective, asking, ‘Would this give me any opportunity for my party to win the election in the FCT?’”

“I said, ‘I know where you are coming from, whether it’s your party or my party. If this move benefits your side too much, you might lose your job.’ He responded, ‘Okay, we will settle that, Oga.’”

Tinubu highlighted the rapid transformation in the FCT under Wike’s leadership, including the rehabilitation of abandoned projects, the completion of the Vice President’s residence, the upgrading of health centers, and improvements in teachers’ welfare and school infrastructure.

“We wouldn’t have been able to celebrate any achievements if not for the progressive ideas you have brought. Today, we are living in peace, security is improving, and there is satisfaction with our output. Hunger is reducing, food prices are stabilizing, and business activities are thriving.”

“Our people are looking for results, comfort, and good health. They want fairness and leadership with a heart. It’s not about me; it’s about all of us. Wike is proving that Nigeria’s diversity can be a source of strength and prosperity. We may live in different rooms, but we are part of one family of hope and belief in Nigeria.”

Tinubu further commended Wike’s ability to work effectively in the FCT, despite being from the southern part of the Country, describing it as a testament to Nigeria’s unity.

“Surprisingly, Nyesom Wike is not from the North. He is not Hausa. He is from the southern part of Nigeria. Yet, his ability to work in the center of northern Nigeria is yielding results. This is a strong reflection of our diversity, which we must harness for our collective prosperity.”

On his message to Muslims for Sallah, the President urged them to uphold the values of tolerance and generosity learned during Ramadan.

“We must continue to share, remember the less privileged, the orphans, the widows, and those in need. We must believe that Nigeria is greater than any one of us, including myself as President. I am just a custodian of your trust. It is only Almighty Allah that gives power.”

