Wike’s Political Group To Hold Mega Rally In Bayelsa

A group, the New Associates in support of former governor of Rivers State and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike, have concluded plans to hold a mega-rally in Yenagoa, the capital of Bayelsa State.

This the group said will be used to drum up support for President Bola Tinubu come 2027. One of the organisers of the rally and former spokesman of the Ijaw Youth Council, Ebilade Ekerefe, disclosed on Thursday that the group has been activated in Bayelsa to galvanize support for President Tinubu in the rural communities.

He said the goal is to ensure the people of South- South are enlightened on the achievements of the current administration of President Tinubu and support his re-election.

The group stated that the event would also be used to inaugurate the group in Bayelsa and unveil its officials. According to the organisers, the mega rally, aside from drumming up support for President Tinubu, is also geared toward expressing appreciation and solidarity with Wike.

