Wike’s Men Shun Fubara’s Pre Independence Event

The much welcomed peace between Rivers State Governor Siminialayi Fubara and Barr Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) appears to be very tenuous as some loyalists of the former governor have detached themselves from events organised by the governor.

Yesterday, Wike’s loyalists were not present at the interdenominational church service to mark the beginning of activities for Nigeria’s 65th Independence anniversary in Port Harcourt.

At the church service, held at the Cathedral Church of St. Paul’s, Port Harcourt, Fubara was present with his wife, Lady Valerie Fubara, as well as the deputy governor, Prof Mrs. Ngozi Odu, the Chief Judge of Rivers State, Justice Simeon Chibuzor Amadi and a host of other prominent leaders.

But the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon Martins Amaewhule, was not present, as well as local government chairmen, who are mostly Wike loyalists and political appointees.

Their absence at such an event, which in the past would have brought together top political stakeholders, is a clear indication of the political tension that still exists in the state despite the peace brokered by President Bola Tinubu.

At the thanksgiving service, where the governor read the only lesson of the service, the Most Reverend Dr. Blessing Enyinda, Dean, Church of Nigeria, noted the significant progress made over the 65 years of attaining independence by the nation.

He, however, lamented that despite the enormous resources the neo-colonial attitude of leaders have kept the country underdeveloped.