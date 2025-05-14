Wike’s Meeting With PDP Governors and Party’s Fate

Share

The ongoing wave of defections in the major opposition party in Nigeria, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has appeared not unlike a film scene whereby the characters being starred are of weird background.

It’s not any more news that the PDP has continued to lose its highranking members, who are mainly current serving political officers in various states, to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC); perhaps owing to the internal crises being battled by the former since the 2023 elections.

The melodrama has been persisted that even a dummy in the country is not unaware of the trend. Barely a few weeks ago, the Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, alongside his deputy, as well as an erstwhile governor of the state and the vice-presidential candidate of the PDP in the 2023 polls, Ifeanyi Okowa, coupled with other officials from the area, defected from the opposition party to the ruling party.

Several other key politicians across the country, of the PDP extraction, have reportedly abandoned the party for the APC. This has dealt a severe blow to the PDP’s image and apparently weakened its chances ahead of the 2027 elections.

The situation has worsened with the ongoing endless impasse between the incumbent Governor of Rivers State, Sim Fubara and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, who happens to be his predecessor; a tussle that has cost the former a suspension from the Nigeria’s sitting President.

Attempts by the party’s leadership bodies, such as the National Working Committee(NWC), Board of Trustees (BOT), National Executive Council (NEC), and the PDP Governors Forum, to mediate in the crisis between the duo have only deepened their differences.

Aside the above, disagreements over the South-South zonal leadership and the unresolved quagmire concerning the National Secretary position, since December 2024, among others, have equally played a serious role in aggravating the PPD’s complicated trouble. As the numerous crises remain persistent, many party leaders have become weary of what the party’s future holds.

The series of shenanigans usually portrayed among most political actors, particularly on the African continent, is enough reason to question the integrity they often preach in public sphere

Three days ago, on 11th May 2025, Wike was physically present in a roundtable meeting of the PDP Governors’ Forum, which held in Bauch Governor’s Lodge in Abuja, presided over by the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, who happens to be the Chairman of the forum. Most former PDP governors alongside other key stakeholders of the party were equally present in the meeting.

It would be recalled that two weeks back, it was heard in the news that Wike had struck a deal with the Governors elected under the aegis of the PDP to foster unity within the party ahead of the 2027 presidential election, alongside other impending polls.

According to the report, the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, represented the PDP governors in a meeting with Wike, which reportedly took place in Lagos State.

The meeting focused on resolving the political crisis in Rivers State involving the FCT Minister and the suspended Governor, Fubara, as well as addressing concerns related to the South-South zonal leadership, the National Secretary post, and allied matters, towards balancing the interests of all parties concerned.

A source close to Makinde revealed that after the Lagos meeting, the Oyo State Governor agreed to brief fellow governors, whilst Wike, who attended on behalf of his loyalists, would relay the outcome of the talks to his loyal supporters.

First question that comes to mind of any keen observer of the Nigeria’s politics whenever such news arrives is: which political party does Wike actually belong?

Personally, I found it laughable that the leadership of the PDP still sees the aforementioned man as a member of the party, let alone holding a talk with him on the way forward, or how to resolve the ongoing differences among the party leaders.

It would be recalled that same Wike, along four other governors of the PDP, publicly and proudly worked against the party during the 2023 presidential polls.

They purposely declared their unalloyed support for the candidacy of Bola Tinubu, the then flag-bearer of the APC, who eventually emerged winner of the election.

Consequently, Wike was appointed by President Tinubu’s government under the auspices of the APC to serve as the FCT Minister, a position he currently occupies.

Ever since he assumed duty as a minister, he has been rigorously bidding for the president’s second term in office come 2027 to the delight of the ruling party.

He even publicly acknowledged and commended the recent defections of the PDP’s bigwigs to the APC. In spite of all these, Wike is still ostensibly being held in high esteem by the opposition party, the PDP.

They never for once thought of suspending him for anti-party activity, let alone expelling his purported membership from the party, which would have been a well-deserving approach in the interest of the PDP.

Leveraging these brouhahas, one may begin to imagine if the party had been caged by the ‘almighty’ Nyesom Wike and his likes.

The series of shenanigans usually portrayed among most political actors, particularly on the African continent, is enough reason to question the integrity they often preach in public sphere; yet they would be visually spotted being celebrated by millions of followers, perhaps citizens whose futures have been mortgaged.

Funnily enough, as they endlessly display the antics, their chances of being elected in future elections are widened. This is the kind of political space that’s staring our faces unabated. That’s absolutely the sorry-state of Nigeria’s politics.

For the PDP to survive, going forward, its leadership must, without equivocation, fish out the bad eggs in their midst. They need to equally emphasize what membership of the party entails, hence ought to endeavour to revisit the party’s constitution.

By doing so, they would be willing to define the likes of Wike towards ascertaining their stance in the party.

In the Igbo parlance, an adage would say: “is this the leg that would convey a cow to Umuahia?”, meaning literally that the animal in question bears ill-fated legs, thus must be reexamined for proper medical attention.

For the PDP to compete favourably come 2027, they must return to the drawing board with a view to addressing these lingering anomalies.

Though “a trade can’t be said to be bad owing to its outlook in the morning time” as it’s usually cited in the Igbo parlance, that doesn’t override the fact that the “taste of faeces could be envisaged by the smell of fart”. Think about it.

Share