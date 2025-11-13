Wike’s Loyalists Dismiss Ibadan PDP Convention As Jamboree

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike yesterday dismissed this weekend’s PDP National Convention by the other faction in Ibadan as a “jamboree”.

After its emergency meeting in Abuja, the group noted the Federal High Court judgment barring the party from going ahead with the convention.

The faction’s Board of Trustees (BoT) Chairman Mao Ohuabunwa said: “The proposed national convention in Ibadan is not only at variance with the clear judgment of the Federal High Court but is also against the spirit of the law and the rule of law”.

According to him, the PDP National Secretary Sam Anyanwu had issued a circular, notifying members about the postponement of the convention. Ohuabunwa said they would not accept fragrant abuse of the Constitution by anyone.

He said: “We have met as the National Working Committee of the PDP, and reviewed our activities. “We have agreed to obey all the court decisions on the Ibadan convention. So, we are not part of the exercise.”