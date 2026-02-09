Wike’s Loyalist Under Attack Over Poor Waste Mgt

The Rivers Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA) Sole Administrator Samuel Nwanosike has come under attack from stakeholders over his alleged inability to keep waste off the streets of Port Harcourt and its environs.

Nwanosike, a loyalist of the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike, was appointed by Ibok-Ete Ibas, who the Sole Administrator when Rivers was under emergency rule last year.

There is anger that RIWAMA under Nwanosike’s watch has allowed the indiscriminate dumping of refuse on the sidewalks and places outside the designated areas reserved for refuse dumping for evacuation.

Around the Eleme Junction area of Port Harcourt, and along the East/West Road, especially along the fence of the Army Barracks at Rumuokoro, as well as other areas of Port Harcourt, there are heaps of waste begging to be evacuated by the contractors of RIWAMA.

There are complaints from different quarters that the current state of refuse management in Port Harcourt has impacted negatively on the Garden City status of the city, which used to be known for its neatness and lush green spaces. Amid complaints by stakeholders over the poor management of refuse in the state, the RIWAMA chief has dismissed the claims of non-performance.

Nwanosike said: “Everyone, including you, knows my track record as a local government chairman. “I am unbeatable in every area you can think of. I am a dedicated public servant who cannot be found wanting in the discharge of my duties.”