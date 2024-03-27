Wike’s Influence Declines At NASS As More Rivers Lawmakers Embrace Fubara

The influence wielded by the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barr. Nyesom Wike over the Rivers State caucus in the National Assembly in the ongoing feud with Governor Siminalayi Fubara is beginning to crumble as some lawmakers who openly sided with him have withdrawn their support.

Some of the lawmakers, especially those in the House of Representatives, who openly stood against Fubara in the early days of the crisis have reconsidered their actions and pitched tents with him, in a show of solidarity.

An informed source disclosed that five out of the 11 House of Representatives members who paid a solidarity visit to Wike in Abuja when the crisis started have shifted their support to Fubara.

Recall that in December last year, the Rivers State National Assembly Caucus, including three senators and 11 Reps members visited Wike, who vowed he wouldn’t allow anyone to destroy the political structures he has built for years.

In the last few days, there has been a subtle political realignment in Rivers after Wike fell out with Dr. Peter Odili, and his wife, Rt. Justice Mary Odili for their alleged backing of Fubara instead of being neutral.

At a recent event in Port Harcourt, Wike referred to Odili and his wife as one man and one woman. Wike said: “I built the Cancer Center in a record time by the best construction company, Julius Berger and I named it after one man.

“I built the Judicial Institute and I named it after one woman.”

Wike named the cancer centre in Port Harcourt after Odili after building at the cost of N26 billion in 2022 while he named the judicial institute after Justice Mary Odili.

The viral video of Wike calling out the Odilis has also spurred on some supporters of the FCT minister to describe Odili as a man who got more than what he deserved from Wike, who also donated N500 million to PAMO University of Medical Sciences (PUMS), Port Harcourt owned by Odili.

According to a chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), in the coming days, a serving senator and more Reps members would dump Wike for “going too far with Dr. Odili and Justice Mary Odili.”

Already, five Reps members, who once supported Wike have now taken sides with Fubara, the latest being Hon. Boniface Emerengwa (PDP, Ikwerre/Emuoha) a former staunch Wike ally, who was out of reckoning during the tenure of former Governor Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi.

The lawmakers that had earlier dumped Wike are Hon. Abiante (PDP-Andoni/Opobo/Nkoro), Hon. Umezuruike (Labour-Port Harcourt I), Dr. Anderson Allison (APC-Okrika/Ogu/Bolo) and Hon. Boma Goodhead (PDP-Asari Toru/Akuku Toru).