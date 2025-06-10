Wike’s Group, Gathering Of Expired Politicians – CP-PDP

Share

The Conference of Professionals in the Peoples Democratic Party (CP-PDP) has dismissed the recent meeting between Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and some PDP members as a gathering of “an unstructured, self-delusional group.”

In a strongly worded statement issued by its Protem National Coordinator, Obinna Nwachukwu, the CP-PDP alleged that those present at the meeting were agents of the All Progressives Congress (APC), working to destabilise and weaken the PDP ahead of the crucial 2027 general elections.

The group recalled that at its 99th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held on May 27, the PDP had “effectively reinforced its unity, reinvented, and opened up all its channels for a cohesive working system as a leading opposition party.” It emphasized that any attempt to plunge the party into crisis again would be futile.

Describing Wike and his loyalists as members of a “Tinubu Support Group,” CP-PDP said they must accept that “the train has since left the station.”

“The PDP is on a new trajectory, focused on reclaiming power in 2027 in the collective interest of Nigerians. No amount of ranting from unpatriotic and disgruntled individuals or groups can derail this resolve,” the statement said.

The group insisted that Wike is no longer a bona fide member of the PDP, having lost his membership by openly abandoning the party’s code of conduct, loyalty, and subscription to its ideals.

“There is no genuine member of the PDP who, seeing the hardship and agony Nigerians are facing under the APC, would associate with any plot to render the PDP ineffective ahead of the 2027 elections,” CP-PDP asserted.

It further claimed that Wike has lost the support of respected PDP stakeholders and now surrounds himself with “expired, feeding bottle politicians who were roundly rejected by their people in the 2023 elections.”

Nwachukwu advised the FCT Minister to “leave the PDP alone and stay with his allies in the APC, where he has openly pitched his political tent.”

He affirmed that the PDP remains strong and focused as it prepares for a successful National Convention in August, reiterating the party’s determination to present a united front to oust the APC and restore a people-oriented government in 2027.

Share