Wike’s Expulsion: Turnah Pledges Loyalty

The Zonal Secretary for the South-South of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and caretaker Chairman of Bayelsa State PDP, George Turnah, has assured that he remains loyal to Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, despite reports of his expulsion from the PDP.

Faulting the expulsion report, Turnah described it as nothing more than a pitiable display of desperation.

He noted that the PDP has not held any national convention since the one conducted in 2022 to elect the party’s 2023 presidential candidate, stressing that the PDP constitution has clear provisions for dealing with disciplinary issues.

A statement on Sunday by his Media Assistant, Kelvin Loveday Egbo, urged members of the public to disregard the news of his alleged expulsion, which was reportedly announced at a social gathering in Ibadan.

“It is nothing more than a pitiful display of desperation from certain political opportunists and mischief-makers within the party. Such claims hold no merit and can be dismissed as ‘good radiance to bad rubbish,’” the statement read.

“It should be noted that there has not been any legitimate PDP National Convention held anywhere in Nigeria since the last one conducted in 2022, which was for the purpose of nominating the party’s presidential candidate for the 2023 elections. Moreover, the PDP’s Constitution clearly and unambiguously outlines offences and the corresponding disciplinary procedures to be followed, ensuring the right to a fair hearing as a prerequisite for any disciplinary action,” he added.

Turnah, who insisted that he remains a bona fide member and a duly elected official of the PDP with “unwavering commitment to its ideals,” declared that his loyalty to the national leader of the party and FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, remains “steadfast” and “unshakeable.”