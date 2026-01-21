Wike’s Critic, Adeyanju, Applauds Apo-Karshi Road’s Speed

A human rights lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, one of the biggest critics of the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has applauded him over the ongoing Apo-Karshi road project.

In recent times, the Apo-Karshi Road project has attracted public outrage over the poor performance of the former contractor that handled it for almost 15 years without tangible progress.

Two months ago, Wike, expressing dissatisfaction with the slow pace of work and seemingly lack of capacity on the side of the former contractor, revoked the contract and re-awarded it to another construction company.

Adeyanju, who took to his official social media handle, said he would not fail to give the Minister the credit due to him over the speed of work on the road project, considered to be both socially and economically important to residents within that axis of the FCT.

Adeyanju said, “Even as a consistent critic of Nyesom Wike, the FCT Minister, I must sincerely commend him for the remarkable speed and level of work currently ongoing on the Apo–Karshi Road.

“ That road has been under construction for years with little progress, and the pace of work now is both visible and commendable. Credit should be given where it is due”.