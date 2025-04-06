Wike’s Continued PDP Membership Bad For Democracy – CP-PDP

Share

The Conference of Professionals in the Peoples Democratic Party (CP-PDP) has described as dangerous to democracy the recent statement credited to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, that he would work for the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2026 FCT Council election and the 2027 presidential election.

The group said Wike’s declaration is a clear indication that he has forfeited his membership of the PDP.

In a statement on Sunday, the CP-PDP’s Protem National Coordinator, Obinna Nwachukwu, said Wike’s comments violate the PDP Code of Conduct as enshrined in Section 10 (6) of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017).

“For clarity, Section 10 (6) of the PDP Constitution clearly states that ‘No member of the party shall align with other parties or groups to undermine the party or any of its elected government.’

“The unambiguous intention of the crafters of the PDP Constitution, in the reading, interpretation and application of Section 10 (6), is that a person who aligns with another political party has being done by the FCT Minister has, by the effect of such alignment, effectively relinquished his affiliation with the party and ceases to be a member of the PDP,” the group said.

The CP-PDP stressed that electoral contest is central and fundamental to the existence of any political party, including the PDP, and therefore requires members’ absolute loyalty, dedication and commitment.

“By publicly declaring to work for the APC’s electoral victory, Chief Nyesom Wike has effectively declared for the APC.

“By that declaration, under the PDP Constitution, he can no longer be deemed to be, accepted to be, or parade himself as a member of the PDP. His declaration of loyalty to the APC has effectively terminated his membership of the PDP,” the group said.

The group further accused Wike of persistently violating Section 58 of the PDP Constitution through constant public attacks on the party, its officials, and statutory organs.

It, therefore, called on the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP to immediately invoke the provisions of Sections 29(2)(b) and 59(1) of the PDP Constitution and officially expel Wike from the party.

“The NWC must note that continued indulgence of Chief Wike, even after his declaration of support and loyalty to the APC, is cancerous to the PDP.

“Moreover, the NWC’s delay in expelling the FCT Minister has become vexatious to loyal and well-meaning party members.

“The NWC must therefore protect the party by immediately expelling the FCT Minister from the PDP,” the group insisted.

The CP-PDP also directed all professionals in the party to sever all partisan relationships, connections, and links with the FCT Minister, in line with the PDP’s Code of Conduct.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

