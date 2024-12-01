Wike’s Camp Soldiers On, Fubara’s N85K Wage Sparks Jubilations

Share

The political crisis rocking Rivers State has taken a completely different dimension following the decision of the Federal Government to release the state’s monthly allocation, and the implementation of the new minimum wage by Governor Simimialayi Fubara.

Workers went wild in jubilation last week in Port Harcourt and other parts of the state as Fubara implemented the N85,000 (Eighty five thousand naira) minimum wage he promised some months ago, nearly doubling the total take home of some workers.

But the camp of Barr Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, through the factional speaker, Hon. Martins Ameawhule and 26 other lawmakers, who had secured the ruling stopping the state’s monthly allocation at the Federal High Court, had a reason to return to the drawing board and come up with another plan of action.

Already, most Rivers people, especially workers, who feel that no matter the sin of Fubara against Wike, there was no need to head to court seeking to stop the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) from releasing the state’s allocation, have already taken a stance on the crisis.

This point was clear at the State secretariat last week, as workers gathered in clusters and discussed the state’s political crisis, shortly after the news filtered in that the state had received its monthly allocation.

But some observers have said that politics is not played on sentiment or emotions, but about interest, arguing that until the courts decide on the matters that have been brought before them, concerning the key issues, nobody has the right to “claim complete righteousness” as one observer puts it.

The two factions of the Rivers State House of Assembly, led by Ameawhule and Hon. Victor Oko-Jumbo continue to meet with their members in different locations, while waiting for the court to decide their matters.

The court is yet to decide on the authentic faction of the Assembly, hence the freedom of the two factions to sit and counter each other, while laying claim to their authenticity to represent the people of the state.

What appears soothing in the ongoing crisis is that the violence that characterized the crisis when it started has been abandoned, even among lowly rated supporters since the failed bomb explosion incident.

For Wike, whose comments on the crisis has reduced in recent weeks, the activities of Ameawhule and the 26 other lawmakers, most whom were lawmakers while he was governor, will continue to demonstrate the division in the Rivers State House of Assembly, and a dent in the administration of Fubara.

Then, there are some real political heavyweights, under the umbrella of Rivers Elders, whose continuous support of Wike adds bite to the camp of the minister, even though they don’t enjoy the kind of support they portray from the grassroots.

For Fubara, who has surprised many with his “slow and steady’ approach to the whole crisis, surviving against the odds, it is a matter of time before the dust settles, while he concentrates on governance.

At an event in Government House a few days ago, Fubara said: “Some persons who have decided to be enemies of this state wanted us to experience a black Christmas, but because we are determined to make sure that the interest of Rivers State should be the first thing, we were able, not easy, but to meet our obligations as a government.

“And today, I can say boldly that our civil servants are happy, even in the face of all the propaganda that the state’s allocation fell under one bridge.

“But we are now the first State that did not just make the promise but have lived up to that promise. Today, civil servants that were collecting N70,000 are jubilating with N120,000, N140,000.”

Share

Please follow and like us: