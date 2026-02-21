The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday said the comment credited to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, while addressing members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) supporters at polling unit, is troubling and undemocratic.

The PDP National Chairman, Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, in a press statement made available to newmsne in Abuja, noted a trending viral video in which Wike was allegedly seen addressing APC supporters at a polling unit, and openly boasting that after voting, they should “Leave the rest” for him.

Turaki described such statement as “Deeply disturbing,” adding that “it conveys a troubling mindset and suggests a clear intent to interfere with, manipulate, or unduly influence the electoral process.”

He added that such conduct is unacceptable in a democratic society and constitutes a direct threat to the credibility and integrity of elections.

The National Chairman noted that at a time when Nigerians expect transparency, neutrality, and strict adherence to democratic norms especially from public office holders, this utterance falls far below the standards expected of a serving minister of the Federal Republic.

He called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to take immediate notice of this undemocratic statement and to unequivocally dissociate itself from any individual or action capable of compromising the credibility of the electoral process.

“INEC must reassure Nigerians through decisive action that it remains committed to conducting free, fair, and credible elections.

“Democracy must be protected, and no one regardless of position or influence should be allowed to undermine the will of the people,” Turaki stated.