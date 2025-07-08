Wike’s Aide To Farotimi, You’ve Lost Rational Reasoning

In a heated exchange that has stirred conversation on social media, Lere Olayinka, Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has fired back at human rights activist and lawyer, Dele Farotimi, branding him a “human rice and beans activist.”

Olayinka’s sharp response came after Farotimi publicly criticized Wike in a post on X describing the former Rivers State Governor as “cacophonous, parasitic, narcissistic, Lilliputian, gluttonous, myopic,” and accusing him of representing “the Nigerian ruining crass.”

The critique followed a recent political rift between Wike and his predecessor, former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, which has triggered a wave of public reactions.

Defending his principal, Olayinka questioned Farotimi’s objectivity, stating:

“When, as a lawyer and human rice and beans activist like @DeleFarotimi, you have lost your sense of rational reasoning, you will be supporting, promoting and defending a man who built no single school throughout his 8 years as governor, but attacking another man who built the law school that many of the law graduates that will be called to bar this week attended.”

The comment refers to Wike’s role in the establishment of a new Nigerian Law School campus in Rivers State, a move widely acknowledged within the legal community.

Olayinka’s statement underscores the escalating tensions among political figures and their supporters, further intensifying debates around governance, legacy, and accountability in Nigeria’s political landscape.

As the online feud garners traction, many Nigerians are weighing in on the merits of each side’s argument, reflecting broader divisions within the nation’s political discourse.