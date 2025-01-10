Wike’s Aide Slams Ex-Minister Over ‘Roads Construction In FCT Not Devt’ Comment

Share

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister’s Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka has slammed the former Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalung, who allegedly said that construction of roads in Abuja was not development.

Olayinka in a statement noted that such comments coming from a man of Dalung’s status as an “Exhibition of the dire need for help by a mind that is fast transiting from psychology to psychosis.”

Olayinka said; “Dalung, whose tenure as Minister of Youth and Sports was monumentally disastrous even went to the ridiculous extent of saying that dualisation or road construction cannot be emphasized as development because many Nigerians do not have vehicles.

“To someone under whom Nigeria failed to successively qualify for the Nations Cup, roads are only useful to Nigerians who have vehicles. What a jaundiced reasoning!”

Speaking further, the FCT Minister’s spokesperson said “it is strange that in the mindset of a former minister when projects like the construction of the Saburi–Dei Dei road, 5km Dutse-Usuma Dam road, War College/Army Checkpoint and other ancillary roads within the Bwari Area Council, 25km Kwaita/Yebu road in Kwali Area Council, 11km Yangoji-Sukuku-Ebo road in the Kwali Area Council and 9km Paikon Kore/Ibwa road are completed, they won’t translate to any development.

“Also, the 11km Kuje road and the 11km Aguma Palace – Radio Nigeria – New Market Road in Gwagwalada Area Council are for Nigerians who have vehicles, those who don’t have vehicles will not use the roads.

“In December 2024, the FCT Minister flagged off the construction of 12-kilometre Kabusa -Ketti road, 7km Kabusa-Takushara road and 15km road from A2 Junction Abuja-Lokoja road to Pia in Kwali Area Council, among others.

“In the estimation of Dalung too, these roads being constructed in satellite towns like Kabusa, Ketti, Takushara and Lokoja road linking Pia will serve no single developmental purpose when completed.

“However, one is not surprised considering the fact that his main trademark has remained spewing out of wild comments.

“For instance as a Minister, when there was a delay in the payment of allowances for the Super Falcons during their participation at the 2016 African Women Championship in Ghana, he told reporters, ‘Don’t forget that nobody even knew the team (Super Falcons) will emerge victoriously.

“If we were confident they would emerge victoriously, all the federation would have done is to plan for the process of participation and entitlement.’

“Also, during the Rio 2016 Olympics, when the Sports Ministry under Dalung failed to release funds for the soccer team to prepare for the Games, he told reporters; ‘Who took them there?

“What are they there for? Because they are under 23 and they went to the US. Now they are having problems, does that become our business?’

“Therefore, one is not bothered that such a character can open his mouth and say anything, no matter how unreasonable. The concern of Nigerians, especially those close to him should be his mental health, which is daily showing signs of an urgent need for help.”

