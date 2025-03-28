Share

The Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, Lere Olayinka, has criticized Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, over his recent security alert regarding a mega rally and the inauguration of a group loyal to Wike in Bayelsa State.

Olayinka accused Governor Diri of using the security alert as a diversion to mask his failure in governance, insisting that there was no basis for such concerns.

According to him, the Governor’s claim that Wike should have personally informed security agencies if he planned to attend any rally was “shameless.”

“It is unfortunate that a Governor with all the security apparatus at his disposal could go on national television over mere suspicions about people planning a rally, which is their fundamental right to hold,” Olayinka said.

He argued that Nigerians are free to express support for anyone, anywhere, and at any time, questioning:

“Is this how much the Governor fears Wike? Can he stop people from holding rallies in Bayelsa if they want to?”

Olayinka further mocked Governor Diri, describing his concerns as “childish governance”, adding that he was using Wike as a scapegoat to distract from his failures in governance and politics.

“Is this how childish governance in Bayelsa has become? Must he use Wike as a cover-up for his failures?”

Olayinka also recalled how Diri allegedly sought Wike’s support for his re-election, implying that the Governor’s recent attacks on Wike were hypocritical.

“When he was seeking re-election, this same Diri was brought to Wike like a thief in the night. He was brought by the Minister of State for Petroleum, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, along with David Lyon.

“As he was kneeling and begging Wike for support, Wike told him, ‘No, don’t do that, you’re a governor, don’t do that.’

“Shamefully, the same Wike has now become someone he goes about disparaging, just to cover up his inadequacies. It’s obvious that some people have no conscience—it’s unfortunate.”

