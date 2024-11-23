Wike’s Aide Replies Ugochinyere, Says He Is A Political Hushpuppi

Share

Lere Olayinka, the Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has knocked Imo Ugochinyere Ikeagwuonu, a House of Representatives member representing Ideato North and South Federal Constituency of Imo State.

Olayinka while reacting to the comment made by Ugochinyere on Channels TV’s Politics Today on Friday, where the lawmaker accused Wike and other G5 Governors, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, former governors Samuel Ortom (Benue), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), and Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), of plotting to destroy the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), labelling him a “political hushpuppi.”

In a strongly worded statement released on Saturday and made available to Naija News, Olayinka described Ugochinyere as one of the “aberrations” within the PDP that must be addressed.

He further advised the lawmaker to focus on his responsibilities in the National Assembly, adding that his constituents have repeatedly expressed dissatisfaction with his performance.

Olayinka said; “This is one of the things you get when people who joined the PDP today are awarded the ticket of the party tomorrow morning. If not for the aberration in the PDP that produced a character like Ugochinyere, someone who only joined the party in 2022 won’t be the one to lecture us about who is loyal to the party and who’s not.

“If PDP had functioned properly, would a ‘Political hushpuppi’ like Ugochinyere have gotten the party’s ticket while still in another party?

“Even till today, as a PDP Rep member, Ugochinyere is still holding on to his Action Peoples Party (APP), using it to cash-out in Rivers State.

“Therefore, we on this side are not bothered because we understand why Ugochinyere must now mount the podium and accuse Wike of playing childish and kindergarten politics.

“He must satisfy those feeding him from the resources of Rivers State.”

While mocking Ugochinyere for always having an organization to speak for to carry out his political hustle, Olayinka said; “In saner climes, such character would have been arrested, tried and jailed for impersonation. “When he got to the House of Representatives and there was no title under which his political hushpuppism would continue, he awarded to himself a non-existing title of ‘Spokesperson of Opposition Lawmakers Coalition in the 10th National Assembly,’ claiming to have been so appointed by the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP). “But the questions are, is CUPP a political party with members in the House of Representatives? Where and when was CUPP registered? Apart from the positions of Minority Leader, Deputy Minority Leader, Minority Whip and Deputy Minority Whip, is there anything like spokesperson of opposition lawmakers in the National Assembly? Being a political hustler that he has always been, Ugochinyere, knew that he will be contravening the rules of the National Assembly by allocating to himself, a non-existing position, but he just must have a title to keep his hustle going, and indeed, it has been booming. “Impersonating as spokesperson of opposition lawmakers in the House of Representatives, Ugochinyere has been cashing out in Rivers State in particular. “If he is not using his former party, APP, to cash-out, he will be using his amorphous opposition lawmakers to chop from inside the Rivers.”

