Wike’s Aide Reacts To Minister’s Alleged Obituary Photo

Share

Lere Olayinka, the Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has reacted to the alleged obituary photo of his principal making rounds on social media.

New Telegraph reports that on Sunday rumours spread across social media, particularly TikTok and X, claiming that Wike collapsed at an event in Abuja on Friday, with some users even alleging that he had passed away.

Reacting to the purported rumour, Wike debunked the speculations by making a public appearance on Sunday when he led the FCT community leaders on a Sallah homage to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the State House.

READ ALSO:

Correspondingly, Olayinka, in a post on his official X handle, accused Nollywood actress Hilda Dokubo of being part of an alleged plot to spread the false reports, saying Dokubo was paid to fabricate the story.

He said, “But normal normal, Fubara suppose collect his money from this Hilda Dokubo. After collecting millions of naira from Opobo Judas of Rivers to stage Wike’s obituary pictures and do some RITUALS, they cooked up that story of Wike collapsing and being in a coma so that Fubara will be happy that they have delivered.”

Olayinka further claimed that other individuals, including lawmaker Ikenga Ugochinyere, were involved in misleading Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara, accusing them of defrauding him with the fake reports.

The controversy comes amid ongoing political tensions in Rivers State between Wike and his successor, Fubara.

While Wike has yet to personally respond to the allegations, his public appearance on Sunday has seemingly put the rumours to rest.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

