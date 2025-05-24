Wike’s Aide Reacts To Atiku-Obi Alleged Opposition Coalition

Share

Lere Olayinka, Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication and New Media to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has dismissed the opposition coalition as a “Confused alliance,” questioning its structure and potential leadership.

Taking to his X handle on Saturday, Olayinka ridiculed the prospect of a coalition led by the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, alongside Peter Obi as a running mate.

In a sarcastic post, Wike’s aide wrote, “Confused Coalition: Atiku as presidential candidate. Any Obi (even if na Obioma or Obiageli) as running mate. Issorite.”

Saturday Telegraph reports that the opposition coalition, currently in its formative stages, aims to present a united front against President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general elections.

This development is reportedly among the emerging opposition alliance, which is being championed by Atiku, former Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Obi, and former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

On Tuesday night, Atiku, Obi, El-Rufai, and other political stakeholders held a strategy meeting where, according to El-Rufai, they agreed to work together with the goal of “sending President Tinubu back to Lagos.”

Despite the show of unity, the coalition is reportedly facing internal confusion, particularly over the adoption of a political platform.

Sources indicate that discussions are ongoing about possibly adopting the African Democratic Congress (ADC), though consensus remains elusive.

