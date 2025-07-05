Wike’s Aide Knocks Deji Adeyanju Over Boss’ Criticism

Lere Olayinka, Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has reacted to the comment made by human rights lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, aimed at the Minister.

Olayinka, in a scathing post on his verified X handle on Saturday, accused Adeyanju of seeking to profit from the emerging opposition coalition, alleging that he previously misappropriated funds during the 2015 People’s Democratic Party (PDP) social media campaign.

Olayinka’s comment follows Adeyanju’s call on former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, to refrain from responding to Wike, suggesting that he was better suited to handle criticism of the FCT Minister.

Adeyanju wrote: “Coalition people should leave Wike and his dead PDP for me. Amaechi is too big to respond to Wike. Please, leave him for me. They should face other important and relevant issues.”

Olayinka, who did not hold back in his rebuttal, launched personal attacks on Adeyanju, saying, “One online baseless lawyer, who impregnated a lady in Keffi and abandoned both mother and child, is now talking about ‘Kolision’.

“He wants to chop coalition money just like he did with PDP’s social media campaign funds in 2015.”

He further alleged that Adeyanju, now married, had deserted a former partner and child, a claim that has since stirred reactions online.

The feud comes amid a growing political face-off between Wike and Amaechi, both former governors of Rivers State.

Their public exchanges have intensified in recent weeks, with both men accusing each other of political betrayal and mismanagement.

The war of words between Wike and Amaechi has spilled into the broader opposition landscape, especially as Amaechi is reported to have joined a coalition of political leaders seeking to unseat President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general elections.

Wike, currently a prominent figure in the Tinubu administration, remains a polarizing figure in national politics.

Deji Adeyanju, a known critic of the APC-led government, has intensified his rhetoric in recent weeks, aligning himself with opposition forces while also maintaining an independent stance.