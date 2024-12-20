Wike’s Aide Blasts Ugochinyere Over Serial Allegations Against Minister

Share

The Senior Special Assistant to FCT Minister on public communication and social media, Lere Olayinka on Friday blasted Imo Ugochinyere, the House of Representatives member from Ideato North and South Federal Constituency of Imo State, for his constant attacks on Nyesom Wike.

Lere, who described the lawmaker as “ a political hushpuppi” noted that the Minister is too busy with the assignments given to him by President Bola Tinubu.

He stated that the lawmakers have been fraudulently using the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), and other groups to blackmail high-networth public officers for self-aggrandisement.

Olayinka, who was reacting to an alarm raised by the Action Peoples Party (APP) and Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), alleging that the FCT Minister and security agencies were plotting to arrest Ugochinyere, said “If Ugochinyere has collected Alawee from anyone and he did not deliver on his assignment, he should go and settle with the person.”

Olayinka in a statement said; “After the 2019 presidential election, CUPP and its purpose ended. But as usual, Ugochinyere kept using it to chop and eventually used the platform to negotiate his way to the House of Representatives where he is now impersonating as spokesperson of a non-existing group of opposition lawmakers.

“Apart from the non-existing CUPP, Ugochinyere is also using his real political party, the APP to collect Alawee from a certain man who is swimming in the Rivers of betrayal, and one never can tell who he has played his usual game of obtaining with this time around.

“Therefore, if there are allegations of judicial corruption, treason, bribery of judicial officers and forgery against him as being said by his cohorts in APP and non-existing CUPP, he should rather do a thorough search of his mind to ascertain which of his political Mugus or Magas are angry with him this time.

“As for Wike, he is too busy with the business of developing the FCT as mandated by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He has no time to give attention to attention-seeking individuals like Ugochinyere who is constantly looking for the next source of Alawee.”

