Wike’s Aide Accuses Reuben Abati Of Hypocrisy

Lere Olayinka, the Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has accused former presidential spokesperson, Reuben Abati, of hypocrisy over his past political associations.

It would be recalled that Abati had described Wike as “rude” in response to the Minister’s remarks about former Rivers State Governor, Rotimi Amaechi.

In response to his comment, Olayinka dismissed the remark, suggesting that Abati had no moral high ground to stand on.

Olayinka who spoke during a live appearance on Arise Television’s “The Morning Show” on Friday, criticised Abati for what he described as moral posturing while ignoring his controversial political history.

According to Olayinka, Abati served as the deputy governorship candidate for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State during the 2019 general elections.

He ran alongside the late Senator Buruji Kashamu, who was at the time wanted by the United States (US) government for alleged drug trafficking.

“Abati has always come to this station to present himself as a moral police,” Olayinka said. “But he will not, for once, admit that at a time in his life, he was a politician.

“The deputy governorship candidate under the PDP, and stood comfortably with someone wanted by the American government for alleged drug trafficking.”

“That’s the person who comes here and says a former governor and Minister, whom he once ran to for help, is a bully? That is hypocrisy at its peak,” Olayinka stated.

This exchange adds fuel to the ongoing political tension between factions loyal to Wike and those aligned with other prominent figures within the PDP and broader Nigerian political landscape.

