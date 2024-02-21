Wike’s 2027 Comment, Insult To Suffering Nigerians – APC chief

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze has described as shocking and insensitive to suffering Nigerians, the comments credited to Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) that nobody can challenge the party come 2027.

Eze, an ally of former Governor of Rivers State, Chibuike Rotimi Ameachi, in a statement issued on Wednesday, noted that Wike’s comment “smacks of ridicule and manifest insensitivity to the plight of Nigerians who have been reduced to the status of hunger-stricken refugees in their own land.”

He said that it was insensitive for “the FCT Minister to begin to talk about 2027 elections and how no one can challenge him in Rivers State at the polls when the administration under which he serves has thrown the country into the darkest period of economic woes in the annals of her history.”

Wike made the comment in Rivers at the Thanksgiving Service in honour of Sen. Barinada Mpigi, wherein he said that he doesn’t know “who can challenge us in 2027.”

Eze said that given the reality on ground, Nigeria has become a living hell on earth as the prices of food, cement, fuel and other commodities continue to hit the roof, a situation he concluded has forced Nigerians to go to bed each night hungry.

He said: “The Nigerian Labour Congress (N LC) will soon go on a two-day nationwide protest, the Petroleum sector with the drivers threatening to go on strike with Nigerians dying in droves and our children are being withdrawn from school.

“Yet, a fellow who calls himself a leader for lack of what to do is here preaching to Nigerians with guts on how he intends to win the 2027 general elections thinking that Nigerians are fools.

“Today, Nigerians are eating from the dustbin while in Lagos, Nigerians are being treated like animals while struggling for a hundred Naira loaf of bread and two tubers of yam but to Wike what matters most is how to rig the 2027 general elections. May God have pity on him!

Eze describes Wike’s comment “at this trying times as ridiculous, insensitive, callous, careless, unfortunate and attempt to incite the angry and hungry Nigerians against Tinubu’s Administration.

While urging citizens to continue in prayers with the hope that things will get better, Eze called on Nigerians to be wary of Wike as a common enemy who does not mean well for the country and her people.