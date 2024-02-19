Wike Woos Qatari Investors For Abuja Millennium Tower Project

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike on Monday called on investors from Qatar to consider investing in the ongoing Abuja Millennium Tower project.

Wike who received the Ambassador of Qatar to Nigeria, His Excellency, Ali bin Ghanem Al-Hajri, in his office, stated that Nigeria’s capital has many tourist attractions that can be explored by foreign investors.

The Minister noted that the Millennium Tower project is one tourism centre which President Bola Tinubu wants to leave as a legacy to posterity.

According to him:” We want to fully complete the Millennium Centre which is the main tourist centre in the nation’s capital.

” We are doing our part to change the narrative in Abuja, we are ready to collaborate in terms of security. We will make it convenient for all those that residents of Abuja.

Earlier in his speech, the Ambassador disclosed that his country and Nigeria have very strong ties that could be strengthened by more collaboration.

He also stated that would be interested in exploring investment opportunities in Nigeria for mutual benefit.