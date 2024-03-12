Wike Woos Poland Mega Farms Investors To Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, on Tuesday, wooed Mega farm investors in Poland to consider investment in the agricultural opportunities within Abuja.

The Minister made the open invitation when he received the Poland Ambassador to Nigeria, Her Excellency, Joanna Tarnawska, who paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja.

Wike noted that he was extending the invitation to the Poland investors, following credible information which revealed that the country has a comparative advantage in agriculture.

He also stressed the need to maintain the good bilateral relationships which the two countries have been enjoying.

Wike said, ” Nigeria has had a good relationship with Poland and we have also had a lot of bilateral relationships.

” Here in Abuja, we are making sure that foreigners are free to carry on their businesses. You can see how safe Abuja is, it is a city where everyone would like to visit.

” We would like to collaborate with Poland, particularly in agriculture, we will be happy to see investors who will come here and set up large farms that can employ our youths”.

Earlier in her remarks, Tarnawska collaborated on the fact that her country has enjoyed good relationships with Nigeria and also expressed the desire to see it continued.

She also informed the Minister that there are areas where her country wishes to discuss opportunities for further bilateral relationship with Nigeria.