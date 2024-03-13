Wike Woos Poland Mega Farm Investors to FCT

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, yesterday wooed mega farm investors from Poland to consider investment in agricultural opportunities within the FCT, Abuja. The Minister made the invitation when he received the Polish Ambassador to Nigeria, Her Excellency, Joanna Tarnawska, who paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja.

Wike said he was extending the invitation to the Polish investors, following credible information that revealed that the country has a comparative advantage in agriculture. He also stressed the need to maintain the good bilateral relationships which the two countries have been enjoying.

Wike said: “Nigeria has had a good relationship with Poland and we have also had a lot of bilateral relationships. “Here in Abuja, we are making sure that foreigners are free to carry on their businesses. You can see how safe Abuja is; it is a city where everyone will like to visit. “We would like to collaborate with Poland, particularly in agriculture, we will be happy to see investors who will come here and set up large farms that can employ our youths.”