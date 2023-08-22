Wike Won’t Accept Any Excuses, NSCDC Commandant Charges Personnel To Brace Up

Olusola Odumosu, the Federal Capital Territory Command Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Tuesday urged staff to do more to safeguard the vital infrastructure in the country, especially in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Nyesom Wike, the FCT Minister, has given the corps and sister organisations the responsibility of providing adequate security and ridding the city of criminal activity on Monday after he assumed office as the FCT Minister.

It is time for the corps to put an end to vandalism and other criminal acts in Abuja, Odumosu said in a speech to all employees, including Area Commanders and Divisional Officers across the area councils in the FCT.

The commandant stated that the corps must live up to the expectations of the FCT Minister in a statement that was signed by the FCT Spokesperson, Okomanyi Comfort.

READ ALSO:

He said, “The minister has promised to provide us with the necessary tools to work and we must give him good results because as your commandant, I won’t tolerate any excuses for failure.

“As a security organisation in charge of the protection of critical infrastructure, the expectations of the minister will be high and so we must not disappoint.

“Strategies, structures and infrastructural development will be put in place and so we can’t sit back and watch all efforts go down the drain.”

He instructed the cops to carry out their jobs with courtesy, professionalism, discipline, hard work, dedication, and commitment.