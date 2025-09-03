Wike Withdraws Park Licences, Begins Fresh Screening Of Operators

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, on Wednesday directed the withdrawal of all park licences, demanding that the operators reapply for fresh screening.

This was disclosed by the Director, Department of Development Control, Mr. Murktar Galadima, when he further explained why his department demolished the popular Boulevard Park, located in Maitama, Abuja.

Galadima noted that the Minister took the decision following a memo jointly submitted by the Directors of Parks and Recreation and Lands, highlighting several inadequacies and violations associated with the management of parks in the territory.

According to Galadima, the new directive offers park operators an opportunity to resubmit their documents to the Department of Parks and Recreation for review.

He said, “If they meet the terms and conditions, they can be reallocated. Owners of parks should respond to the call, submit their documents, and if they meet the requirements, they will return to their parks”.

He, however, stressed that the decision was not an act of witch-hunting but part of efforts to restore order and compliance with existing policies.

“There’s nothing like witch-hunting. All park allocations have been withdrawn following a series of violations, and the Minister is at liberty to do whatever he wants to do with land in the FCT, parks inclusive,” he stated.

On the recent demolition of Boulevard Park, Galadima clarified that operators were duly notified before the commencement of the enforcement.

He pointed out that the park had long violated the terms of its allocation, operating in direct contravention of recreational policy.

“Boulevard Park was allocated for recreational purposes, but the activities taking place there are a total violation of the park policy in terms of operation. Boulevard has violated all the terms and conditions,” he said.