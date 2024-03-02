Wike: With Tinubu’s Support I’ve No Excuse To Fail In FCT

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike has said he has no reason to criticise his predecessors in office or give excuses, noting that with the support of President Bola Tinubu, he can’t afford to fail in his duty as FCT Minister.

The Minister said this shortly after inspecting some ongoing road projects within the territory on Saturday, March 2.

Wike said that many of the roads and other projects billed to be completed and inaugurated by May this year, have received enormous Presidential support and would give Abuja the face-lift it deserves.

He said, “With the support that Mr President has given us, there is no need for us to begin to give excuses. I don’t want to say there is money or no money.

” I am not here to criticize anybody who was here before, mine is that the opportunity the president has given to me, let me utilize it and work for the people.

“We are very dogged in terms of revenue generation and people can see that when we tell them to pay their taxes, we are not just telling them to pay their taxes but to be used to develop their areas.

” This is not the time when people pay tax and it is not used, but now people can see what their money is being used for”, he added.

Earlier, Executive Secretary, Federal Capital Development Authority FCDA, Engr. Shehu Hadi Ahmad said the Administration is currently constructing 11 kilometres of the 76-kilometre Kuje-Gwargwada-Rubochi-Abaji-Nasarawa six-lane highway.