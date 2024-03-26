Wike: We’re Committed To Building Friendly Environment For Foreign Investments

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike has said that his administration will remain committed to removing all bottlenecks that impede Foreign investments in Abuja.

The Minister said this on Tuesday in Abuja, when he received in courtesy visit the Indian High Commissioner to Nigeria, His Excellency, Balasubramanian Shri.

Wike noted that the administration has gradually defeated forces of insecurity through strong collaborative efforts of all security agencies.

He stated that President Bola Tinubu has been supporting the FCT Administration to improve on the infrastructure of the nation’s capital.

Wike added that his administration in FCT would like to deepen the bilateral relationship that India has with Nigeria.

“There is no doubt that we have a cordial relationship with India. I do know that the President attended the G20 meeting. I do know that the President had a lot of private discussions with investors.

” We would like to see that all the embassies in Abuja have an environment that is not hostile to carry out their assignments. So within our purview, we will not hesitate to give what is required for you to do your assignments ”

Earlier in his remarks, the High Commissioner, His Excellency, Balasubramanian Shri, recalled that his country has enjoyed good relationships with Nigeria, which dated back to 1958.

Shri also disclosed that investors from India have created massive employment in Nigeria, being the second-highest employers

” India and your country have an excellent relationship. We actually started a diplomatic relationship two years before Nigeria’s Independence, that was in 1958 with a diplomatic office in Lagos.

” We have Indorama Petrochemical Industry in Eleme, River State. We have 55 Indian companies in Nigeria, with over $27 billion in various manufacturing sectors in Nigeria.

“Indian Companies are the second largest employers after the Nigerian government “