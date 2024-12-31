Wike: We’ll Sustain Demolition Of Shanties, Illegal Buildings

Share

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike has said that in order to achieve better developments in all areas of Abuja, the ongoing demolition of shanties and illegal buildings will be sustained.

The Minister who inspected some of the new construction sites on Tuesday, said that he would not be distracted by detractors who are making unfounded allegations against him about the demolition exercises in FCT.

Wike who also called for support from residents, especially business owners, noted that those spreading falsehoods about his administration would later come to appreciate the good works he is doing.

According to him, the year 2024 was eventful, and hopefully, in 2025 his administration will be doubling efforts to make a more meaningful and positive impact in all sectors of the economy in the nation’s capital.

He said, “Nothing distracts me. I am very focused and even if people are complaining, it is part of governance. You don’t expect that you will superintend over the affairs of people and then you satisfy everybody.

“ People must complain, but I can tell you such complaints cannot distract us. I am very focused. And since it is part of our job, we continue to do what is necessary.

“Forget about what people say about demolition, demolition must go ahead. We demolish shanties, we demolish illegal buildings. It doesn’t matter what anybody will say. At the end of the day, they will still come back to say, you did a good job.

“ So don’t bother about what people say, what’s important to you, are you right? Be focused. At the end of the day, you achieve the result for a greater number of people, not for a few individuals.

“ We thank God Almighty for 2024 and we believe that it will be a better year for us, God willing. All we still require is the support of residents, of business owners, so that we can achieve more than what we have achieved in 2024”, he added.

Share

Please follow and like us: