Wike: We’ll Sustain Demolition Of Shanties, Illegal Buildings

Share

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has said in order to achieve better developments in all areas of Abuja, the ongoing demolition of shanties and illegal buildings will be sustained.

The Minister who inspected some of the new construction sites yesterday, said he would not be distracted by detractors who are making unfounded allegations against him about the demolition exercises in FCT.

Wike who also called fro support from residents, especially business owners, noted that those spreading falsehood about his administration would later come to appreciate the good works he is doing.

According to him, the year 2024 was eventful, and hopefully, in 2025 his administration will be doubling efforts to make more meaningful and positive impact in all sectors of the economy in the nation’s capital.

He said: “Nothing distracts me. I am very focused and even if people are complaining, it is part of governance. You don’t expect that you will superintend over the affairs of people and then you satisfy everybody.

“People must complain, but I can tell you such complaints cannot distract us. I am very focused. “And since it is part of our job, we continue to do what is necessary. Forget about what people say about demolition, demolition must go ahead.”

Share

Please follow and like us: