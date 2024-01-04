Wike: We Won’t Abandon Projects Started With Taxpayers Money

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike has said that his administration would not abandon any people-oriented Projects initiated with taxpayers’ money.

The Minister who disclosed this on Thursday, when he inspected key priority projects in Abuja, said that while it is impossible to give attention to all necessary projects, anyone that has received executive approval, and is backed up by budgetary allocation, would be completed.

Wike disclosed that many of the projects he has vowed to complete for the benefit of the residents were started by the previous administration, but have to be completed because they were initiated with taxpayers’ money.

” Since the government is a continuum, it will be wasteful of taxpayers’ money, for us to abandon any project, just because we didn’t initiate them”, Wike said.

He noted that already the Minister of Finance and the Coordinating Minister of Economy have released up to 50 per cent of the approved National supplementary budget for the Federal Capital Territory Administration ( FCTA).

According to him, his frequent inspection of the projects was to ensure that quality was not compromised.

He also stressed that there was a need to pay closer attention to the contractors executing the various projects, to ensure adherence to the agreed date for delivery.

He added that he cannot afford to fail, bearing in mind that there is in existence a Presidential mandate to Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) on performance.

Wike further assured that with the support his administration is enjoying from President Bola Tinubu, all the projects will be completed as scheduled.