Wike: We Transmit Project Inauguration Live To Provoke ‘Expired Politicians’

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike has said he opted for live transmission of all projects inaugurated in Abuja to provoke expired politicians.

He said this yesterday after the inauguration of the dualized 16.4km Ushafa – War College Army checkpoint road in the Bwari Area Council by Vice President Kashimu Shettima.

Wike noted that some of these expired politicians without vision have crisscrossed through several political parties since the birth of democratic dispensation in 1999 without any meaningful impact on Nigerians.

The minister tauted the politicians, saying that while they are plotting against Tinubu, he is busy touching people’s lives with infrastructure and other dividends of democracy.

According to him, the projects in Abuja and other parts of the country are evidence that President Tinubu has surpassed expectations, and confounded his political detractors.

Wike said: “Let people hear, let those who don’t have vision, let those who are politically expired, let those that since 1999 have belonged to 10 political parties see what you are doing.”