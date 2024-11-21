Wike: We May Not Solve All Problems, But We’ll Touch Many

Share

Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, yesterday said the present administration may not be able to solve all problems, but will substantially touch many areas.

Wike disclosed this when he inspected some ongoing road projects in different communities at Bwari and Kwali Area Councils.

The Minister, who expressed delight that many interior communities within the Capital Territory were getting access roads for the first time, noted that the present government will work hard to reduce their burden.

While he stated that the government is a continuum, he assured that wherever this present administration stops, another one will continue from there. “Government is a continuum.

Which ones we can do, we’ll try and complete them. “When another government comes, it continues. “You cannot solve all problems. Even if you are in office for 20 years, there will still be problems.”

