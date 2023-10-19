Wike Warns Resident Doctors Against Embarking On Strike

It would be recalled that the resident doctors have engaged in intermittent industrial actions in response to the Federal Government’s inability to fulfil its demands.

The doctors made several demands, which include the prompt disbursement of the 2023 Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF), concrete actions to raise the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS), and the settlement of all salary arrears owed to their members since 2015, among other issues.

The association are also advocating for the urgent hiring of a significant number of clinical personnel in healthcare facilities and the elimination of administrative impediments to facilitate the swift replacement of doctors and nurses who depart from the system.

Additionally, they are requesting the immediate reassessment of hazard allowances by all state governments and private tertiary healthcare institutions where any type of residency training takes place.

However, while speaking to the resident doctors in Abuja, Wike conveyed that doctors are welcome to offer their suggestions, and the Federal Government will consider them.

The Minister expressed displeasure for industrial action, stressing that he would make more money when doctors embark on strike.

Wike said he would not pay doctors who embark on strike, adding that he is ready to contend with them in court.

He said, “Make your recommendations, and we will see the ones we can do and those we can’t do. Don’t threaten me with a strike because I don’t like it. When you go on strike, I save money; even if you come back, I won’t pay; we will determine it in court.

“It’s not about promises but the reality on the ground, I don’t believe in theory.”