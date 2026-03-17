Wike Warns Civil Servants Conniving With Land Grabbers

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike insists civil servants often connive with land grabbers in Abuja.

He said this after inspecting some road projects in the captal and Kuje, as well as a green area in the Guzape District, which an unnamed developer has allegedly illegally converted and commenced development of an estate.

The minister, who ordered the demolition of all structures on the green area plots, also said he would stop the fraudulent activities of the civil servants and their collaborators.

Wike said: “Let us not pretend, all of us know. An armed robber cannot go to a place where there are no people linking him. “There must be a clue. There must be somebody very close.

Kidnappers don’t also go to just kidnap somebody, there must be an informant. “So it’s not far from the fact that, yes, they have collaborations within the various departments.

“For example, we are talking about the embassies, first of all, for the development control to give you approval to build, you must show ownership, and that ownership is C-of-O.”