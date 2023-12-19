Wike Wades Into Land Tussle Between Air Force, Abuja Community

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike on Tuesday wadded into the protracted land tussles between the Nigerian Air force and Nuwalege, a community located close to Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

New Telegraph gathered that the community has refused to vacate the land said to have been allocated to the Air force for the construction of Presidential Fleet facilities.

The Community was said to have been at loggerheads with the authorities of the Air force, claiming that it was injustice to quit them without due compensation and possibly relocation.

FCT Administration’s Director of Development Control, Mukhtar Galadima, said that the Minister has directed that over 200 houses affected be removed for the construction of the Air force Presidential fleet facilities.

He said, “about a month ago, the authority of the Nigerian Air Force wrote to the honourable minister on their needs and desire to remove this village, because it is part of the presidential fleet plots.

“So, the minister in his wisdom requested them to allow the FCT administration to handle it, because it’s the responsibility of FCT administration. The Nigerian Air Force approached the Department of Development Control on their desire.

“So, as part of our responsibility, we have to do what you call a community and citizens engagement which is why we are here today to discuss with the community and to tell them of our intention, because it will be unfair to just bring the machine here and start removing their houses.

“So, we visited the chiefs at his palace to meet him and we told him our reason for coming to this place today”.