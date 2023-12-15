Wike Vs Simi: Tinubu’s Move To Reconcile Rivers Crisis Failed – APC

President Bola Tinubu’s move to end the ongoing rift between the Rivers State Governor, Amaopusenibo Siminalayi Fubara and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike has failed.

The Caretaker Committee Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Tony Okocha Made this known on Thursday in Abuja.

According to Okocha, the APC National Secretariat made a reconciliation move led by Tinubu to end the strained relationship between Fubara and Wike.

“I wasn’t part of it, but whatever that was, it has broken down, and it has been broken irreconcilably,” Okocha said.

Not long ago, Tinubu held a meeting with Fubara and Wike at the presidential villa in Abuja, to broker peace between the two feuding politicians in the state.

However, the crisis took a new direction in the past four days, with the demolition of the state House of Assembly Complex and defection of 27 members of the assembly loyal to Wike, to the APC.

Four members out of 31 state House of Assembly members led by the factional Speaker, Edison Ehie, sat and passed the budget presented to them by Governor Fubara for the 2024 fiscal year.

Okocha said the APC wants Wike to defect to the party, adding that, as soon as he becomes a member of the APC, he would become the party’s leader in the state.