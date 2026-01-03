Wike Vs Makinde: Battle For Influence In 2027

As Nigeria edges closer to the 2027 general elections, political intrigues and jockeying for influence have intensified within the country’s major parties.

Arguably two of the most prominent figures shaping this landscape are Nyesom Wike, former Governor of Rivers State and now Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and Seyi Makinde, Governor of Oyo State. Their contrasting approaches to power, and influence have stirred political debate nationwide.

Both Wike and Makinde are widely seen as serious contenders for influence in 2027. What sets their rivalry apart is not just personal ambition but also divergent political strategies and support bases. Wike’s political star rose sharply during his tenure as Governor of Rivers State, where his assertive governance style and influence within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) made him one of its most powerful figures. In 2023, his move to the Federal Capital Territory as minister further amplified his national profile.

Known for his political toughness and network across the South-South and beyond, Wike has repeatedly asserted his relevance in the PDP’s 2027 calculus, hinting that the party should consider zoning its presidential ticket to the South.

His influence was felt deeply inside the PDP’s decision structures, with allies positioned in strategic posts nationwide. Despite this, Wike has repeatedly said that he would work for the reelection of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) though he remains a member of the PDP.

Supporters credit him with being a power broker who can mobilise votes across regional lines; especially in the South South and South East regions considered crucial for any electoral victory in the country’s complex political map. In contrast, Makinde has built a reputation as a moderate, development-focused leader.

Since becoming Governor of Oyo State, Makinde has been perceived as a unifier who combines pragmatic governance with political sophistication – a profile that appeals to a broad and youthful electorate. Makinde’s approach emphasises policy outcomes, fiscal prudence, and inclusive leadership.

As a result, he has cultivated support not just within his South West base but also among reform-minded segments of the PDP and civil society. Many analysts view his brand of politics as resonating with voters tired of personality-driven contests and seeking competence and stability.

Makinde reveals major issue with Wike

Governor Seyi Makinde on Tuesday December 23, 2025 revealed his major issues with Nyesom Wike. Speaking during a media chat with some selected journalists, Makinde said that the major issue he had with Wike was that he had a meeting with Presi- dent Bola Tinubu and Wike, where the Minister said he would hold PDP for President Tinubu in 2027.

“Within one year, I made $1 million in my pocket. I was 29 in 1997. Wike, perhaps at that time, had just left law school, and his next job was as a local government chairman. I don’t ‘beef’ anybody. “The real issue is that I was with Pres- ident Tinubu and Wike, and I’m saying this in open chat. The President’s Chief of Staff was also in that meeting.

“Wike said he would hold PDP for President Tinubu in 2027. I was in shock. So when we got up to the verandah I asked him, “Wike, did we agree to this”? He wants to support the president in the 2027 elections. That’s fine. It’s his right to do that. “Some of us that want to ensure that democracy survives in Nigeria, we won’t drift into one-party state and we want to make sure that PDP survives,” he said.

Makinde’s angry over denial of ministerial slot — Wike

Wike, in contrast, revealed that the source of tension between him and Makinde began after the governor was denied a ministerial slot in President Bola Tinubu’s administration. Wike made the remarks during a media parley on Monday, December 29, 2025, where he offered insights into the strained relationship and the underlying political issues within the G5 camp, a group of former and serving governors who worked together during the 2023 elections.

According to Wike, the misunderstanding started when Makinde failed to secure a ministerial position for his nominee despite the group’s earlier understanding.

“What we are dealing with today is that he was not given any ministerial slot. “Even when he was saying it, we could see the anger. He didn’t need to tell anybody, we could see it. We told him, “calm down,” Wike said. The former Rivers governor said efforts were made to pacify Makinde and explain the circumstances surrounding the appointments, including visits to President Tinubu.

“We went back home and explained why we went to see the President. We told him, just take it easy. There are certain factors you may not have considered. However, something has to be done,” Wike stated. He added that despite these efforts, Makinde appeared to have “already made up his mind,” making reconciliation difficult. Wike also recalled an earlier encounter that, according to him, reflected the governor’s temperament. “I remember when the Rivers State Government held a reception for me.

The former Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, spoke and said they were going to support the President for a second term,” Wike said. “But Makinde, the next day, replied, questioning why he would say such a thing. I called him and said even if Ortom said so, he didn’t need to go that far. All he could have said was, ‘Let’s call a day; it’s too early for you to make that kind of statement.’” The FCT Minister likened Makinde’s reaction to someone who became successful too soon and lost patience.

“Sometimes when you make your first one million dollars, you react too early. You forget that Dangote was not the fastest to make one million dollars, but today, he’s the richest man in Africa,” he said. Tracing Makinde’s political journey, Wike insisted that financial success did not translate into electoral success until the PDP leadership handed Makinde the party structure in Oyo State.

“In 2007, Seyi ran under ANPP as senator; he lost. In 2013/2014, they brought him to me to give him PDP structure in Oyo State. “He came to the man who had no $1m to help him get structure. We gave it to Teslim Folarin. He went to SDP to run as governor; he failed. It was when we gave him the structure that Seyi became governor in 2019,” Wike said.

Summing up his rivalry with Makinde, Wike added pointedly: “He chose to be a contractor; I chose to have power. And I had the power.” Beyond personal exchanges, Wike accused Makinde of being the driving force behind the PDP’s lingering leader- ship crisis, alleging that the governor’s unrestrained presidential ambition plunged the party into litigation, defections and paralysis.

“There is nothing wrong with ambition, but ambition must follow the rules. “He doesn’t even have the ‘balls’ to tell us that he’s running for President. How did the PDP enter this crisis? It is Seyi Makinde’s ambition,” Wike said. He accused Makinde of challenging the position of the PDP National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu, resisting the establishment of a caretaker committee and pursuing contradictory court actions that destabilised the party. According to Wike, the internal crisis weakened the PDP so badly that it failed to field candidates in off-cycle governorship elections.

“Today, PDP has no candidate in Ekiti State. Today, PDP has no candidate in Osun State. “When you say one-party state, who is making us have a one-party state?” Wike asked. Despite the turmoil, Wike said the PDP could still recover if it returned to discipline and decisive leadership. “Leadership is key. If the leader does not take the right decision, everything will go wrong,” he said.

However, the PDP’s National Working Committee, led by Tanimu Turaki (SAN), responded swiftly, accusing Wike of deliberately fomenting crises for selfish political reasons. In a statement by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Ini Ememobong, the PDP described Wike as a “recurrent troublemaker” and “agent provocateur” whose political relevance depended on constant conflict.

“Since he assumed office as Governor of Rivers State in 2015, Wike has been a recurrent troublemaker in the leadership of the PDP,” the party said. The statement recalled Wike’s roles in the leadership crises involving former chairmen; Ali Modu Sheriff, Uche Secondus and Iyorchia Ayu, accusing him of repeatedly sponsoring and dismantling party leaderships to suit his interests.

“Beyond the national leadership crises, his actions within Rivers State further illustrate this pattern, including the unprecedented prevention of a duly nominated PDP presidential candidate from campaigning in a PDP-controlled state,” the party added. The NWC said Wike’s recent media chat confirmed his open support for the APC’s presumptive 2027 presidential candidate while still laying claim to PDP membership, describing it as clear-cut anti-party activity. Similarly, the Conference of Professionals in the PDP accused Wike of desperation and fear of political irrelevance, alleging that he was part of a plot to cripple the opposition and impose a one-party state ahead of 2027.

“From Chief Wike’s confessionary responses during the media chat, it is now clear that the travails facing the PDP are contrived to cripple the opposition,” the group said. The CP-PDP added that Wike’s attacks on Makinde and other leaders stemmed from their refusal to support President Tinubu’s administration. Speaking later at a reception in Rivers State, Wike reiterated his support for President Tinubu, insisting that backing the President was already settled in Rivers State, but warned that no endorsement guaranteed electoral success.

“Nobody should tell me we are for Tinubu and that gives you ticket. It cannot,” Wike said. On allegations that he was covertly working for the APC, Wike said those accusing him had themselves defected, adding that Fubara did not need his clearance to join any party. “I cannot say I have any right to stop somebody from associating with any party,” he said. “But you must earn your mandate.”

As the PDP crisis deepens, observers say the exchanges between Wike, party leaders and governors underscore the scale of fragmentation within the opposition and signal that reconciliation remains uncertain as the 2027 elections approach. Though both Makinde and Wike are members of the PDP, their approaches to the party’s 2027 presidential primary have revealed growing fault lines within the party.

Wike’s Approach: Assertive, leverage-rich, and rooted in political networks built over decades. He pushes for restructuring party power by forming alignments that extend beyond traditional PDP strongholds. Makinde’s Approach: Emphasis on ideological consistency, governance record, and cross-generational appeal. His strategists believe that a technocratic pitch could win over undecided voters and urban voters.

Wike’s camp has been associated with a more old-guard orientation; appealing to party stalwarts, labour unions, and political operatives who value tactical mobilisation. Makinde, on the other hand, attracts younger leaders, professionals, and stakeholders who prioritise policy innovation and internal party reform. Some political analysts argue that this competition reveals a broader identity and direction struggle within the PDP: whether it should prioritise political influence (as represented by Wike) or a policy-centred agenda (as embodied by Makinde). The Wike–Makinde dynamic will not be limited to the PDP.

It is shaping Nigeria’s political conversation about leadership style, generational change, and national priorities. Both leaders could influence key voting blocs across Nigeria’s geopolitical zones, impacting not just the PDP primary but the general election outcome. The rivalry also reflects a contest between different notions of governance; one rooted in political mobilisation and negotiation, the other in administrative performance and reformism.