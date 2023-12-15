Wike vs Fubara: Rivers Political Crisis Embarrassing – Lawmaker

A federal lawmaker representing Abua/Odual and Ahoada East constituency, Rivers State in the House of Representatives, Hon. Solomon Bob has said the political crisis rocking the state is an embarrassment, especially when the economic importance of the state to the country is considered.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Channels Television, Honourable Bob said the demolition of the Rivers State House of Assembly Complex and the budget presentation to only four state assembly members makes no sense.

The federal lawmaker is appealing to Governor Siminalayi Fubara to step back and rethink his actions for the benefit of the state, saying a lot of investment can be lost in the process.

According to him, Governor Fubara must step up to rein in those who want to cast him as a tribal governor.

Bob said he believes that it is the governor who can put a stop to all that’s happening.

In defending the resignations from the cabinet of Governor Fubara, the lawmaker said it is because the appointees do not support the actions of the governor.

The political crisis which was ignited by the rift between FCT Minister Nyesom Wike and his successor Fubara has continued unabated.

There is already a division in the Rivers State House of Assembly as the 32-member lawmaking body now has two groups.

Earlier in the week, 27 of the lawmakers – originally from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) – defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC). But the leader of another group in the Assembly Edison Ehie declared their seats vacant in the wake of the defection.

Governor Fubara later demolished the Assembly complex, saying the structure which was gutted by fire two months ago was unfit.

He thereafter presented the 2024 budget to the Ehie-led group at the Government House in Port Harcourt. A court had barred the Martins Amaewhule-led group who are perceived allies of Wike from using the assembly.

The latest is the wave of resignations from the state executive council which has seen a total of 7 commissioners take their leave from Fubara’s cabinet.