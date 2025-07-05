Wike Vs Amaechi: Deji Adeyanju Vows More Verbal Attacks On FCT Minister

Human rights activist and legal practitioner, Deji Adeyanju, has publicly declared his intention to intensify verbal attacks on the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that there has been an ongoing political tussle between Wike and former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

Reacting to the ongoing drama via his Facebook page on Saturday, Adeyanju weighed in on the escalating war of words between the two political heavyweights, asserting that Amaechi should not stoop so low as to engage Wike directly.

Instead, he volunteered himself as the one better suited to confront the FCT Minister.

“Amaechi is too big to be responding to Wike. Please, leave him for me,” Adeyanju wrote. “Coalition people should leave Wike and his dead PDP for me. They should face other important and relevant issues.”

The political rivalry between Amaechi and Wike, both former governors of Rivers State, has taken centre stage in recent weeks.

Tensions rose further after Amaechi reportedly joined a coalition of opposition leaders aiming to unseat President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general elections.

Adeyanju’s statement is seen by many as a strategic move to align with opposition elements while continuing his outspoken criticism of the current administration.

The activist has been a consistent critic of what he describes as the mismanagement of public office by various government figures, including Wike.